Not Lovin' It: Man Calls 911 Over Cold McDonald's Burger

Just when you think you've heard it all, someone goes and does this.

Police in Canada said a man in Hamilton, whose Uber Eats McDonald's order turned out to be an unhappy meal, called 911 to report an allegedly cold burger and fries.

CTV News reports the "irate" man decided to take his complaint to the nearby McDonald's location, where the order originated. Police said a dispute then erupted over who was to blame - the restaurant's staff or the driver for the Uber Eats delivery service.

“He was extremely upset,” Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman told CTVNews.ca. “There was a communication between the officers and the individual. They brought him to an understanding that it wasn’t a police matter.”

The unsatisfied customer was reminded a cold meal was no reason for an emergency response.

"Calling 911 with nuisance calls ties up our lines and makes it difficult for people with serious emergencies to get through to dispatchers," Penman said. "The system is meant for life and death emergencies."

No charges were brought against the man.