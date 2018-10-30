This Dream Job Pays You $100/Hour To Play With Puppies

(99.5 WYCD) -- Dog lovers spend plenty of time petting pooches at the park and in the street without getting paid. However, one place is looking to change that.

MUTTS Canine Cantina, a dog-friendly restaurant and dog park in Dallas and Fort Worth, has announced plans for its first-ever fall internship.

The job will be given to a person lovingly referred to as the Puptern. Their job will be to greet MUTTS members and offer to show their dogs some love.

Even better, the Puptern is going to earn $100 per hour. Oh, and the Puptern will get some good grub from the MUTTS restaurant.

The details of the intern's hours will be worked out with whoever gets the gig.

Applying is relatively simple. From October 29 through November 12, the company will accept application through the @MuttsCantina Instagram page. Just "post a fun and engaging photo or video" on your personal Instagram page, according to the press release, explaining why you'd be a great Puptern. Tag @MuttsCantina and use the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern.

That's it.