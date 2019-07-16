Now You Can Buy Rachel’s Table From ‘Friends’

By Johnny Lopez

Your home will soon be "Must See TV"-ready!

In honor of "Friends’" upcoming 25th anniversary, Pottery Barn is launching a collection of home furnishings inspired by the iconic NBC series, according to People.

One of the standout items in the 14-piece collection will be a replica of Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) infamous apothecary table that was featured prominently in a season 6 episode entitled “The One with the Apothecary Table.”

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of @FriendsTV, we brought back the beloved Apothecary Table (from the days of yore), along with a collection of Central Perk-worthy accents ☕The One with the Apothecary Table returns home on July 30th. #FRIENDSxPBhttps://t.co/hFCjKwBDFq pic.twitter.com/dj5iHTilz4 — Pottery Barn (@potterybarn) July 14, 2019

If you recall, that was the one where Rachel tries to pass off her new apothecary table as an antique after Monica (Courteney Cox) informs her that Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) hates Pottery Barn.

Other items include a Central Perk mug and a pillow with the "Friends" logo. Fans will be able to purchase to nostalgic products starting July 30th, and they will range in price from $13 to $1,099.

Apparently, the apothecary table is a highly-coveted item, as a former Pottery Barn executive revealed the company gets tons of requests for it whenever the original 2000 episode would air in syndication.

"Friends" has been embraced by a new generation ever since the series started streaming on Netflix. Unfortunately, subscribers will only have a few more months with Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey as the show is leaving the streaming service on January 1st, 2020.

Going forward, viewers wanting to hang out with the gang will have to subscribe to HBO MAX. The upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service recently brokered a deal to run all 236 episodes following its official launch in spring 2020.

While a price plan for HBO Max has yet to be announced, "Friends" fans will want to sign up if they want to be there for you.