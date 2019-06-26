'The Office' Officially Leaving Netflix In 2021

(99.5 WYCD) -- If you’ve enjoyed binge-watching "The Office" on Netflix, you’d better enjoy it while you still can!

NBCUniversal will be pulling the beloved comedy series from the streaming giant in the beginning of 2021 and will be made available in its upcoming streaming service exclusively.

"'The Office' has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before," Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of NBCUniversal Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises said in a statement published by The Wrap. "We can't wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal's new streaming service."

"The Office" is reportedly the number one series on SVOD. It was streamed over 52 billion times and was viewed nearly twice as much as the next most-viewed show.

“We’re sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021,” Netflix tweeted this week.

We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021 — Netflix US (@netflix) June 25, 2019

The show premiered on NBC in 2005 and ran for nine seasons through 2013. It was an adaptation of a popular BBC series with the same name and introduced unforgettable characters like Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim & Pam and many more.

The sitcom is one of the crown jewels of NBC’s catalog, racking up numerous awards and nominations in addition to being one of the network’s highest-rated series during its run.

NBCUniversal’s ad-supported streaming service is set to launch in 2020—and will be without "The Office" until the Dunder Mifflin gang joins the platform in 2021.