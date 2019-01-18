Old Dominion Release Video For New Love Song 'One Man Band'

(99.5 WYCD) -- Old Dominion released a video for a new song called "One Man Band."

In a behind-the-scenes clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, band members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi bring fans along for the ride as they take the song — which they debuted on their YouTube livestream on Tuesday — from the studio to the stage.

“The new music we are making is some of the most honest we’ve ever written,” lead singer Ramsey, 41, told PEOPLE of working on the band’s forthcoming third studio album. “I can’t wait to hear what people think about this side of us. I don’t think our fans have heard us show the type of emotion that they will hear in ‘One Man Band.’ It’s a straight-up love song with a certain desperation to it that seems to show up in quite a few of the other new songs we have yet to release. It’s going to be a great year!”