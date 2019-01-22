Olga's Kitchen Founder, Olga Loizon, Passes Away At 92

(99.5 WYCD) -- Olga Loizon, the founder of Olga's Kitchen passed away Monday. She was 92.

Olga's grew from a small Greek restaurant in Birmingham to a large chain of locations throughout Michigan. Locations also popped up in Illinois, New York, Florida and Texas.

Olga is a Detroit native whos delicious sandwiches and snackers have filled the bellies of Metro Detroiters since 1970, sold the properties in 1976 but still remained an integral part of the franchise. She would randomly stop into a location to talk with the customers and share the joy she brought to everyone.