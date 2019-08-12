Olive Garden Is Bringing Back Lifetime Passes-Limited Time Only

(WYCD) -- Olive Garden is taking “unlimited breadsticks” to a completely new level as the restaurant chain will be offering 50 lucky carb lovers the chance at a lifetime supply of pasta.

This is not a marinara-induced hallucination. For the first time ever, the restaurant chain announced “Lifetime Pasta Passes” during their Never Ending Pasta Pass promotion.

The rumors are true: Our Lifetime #PastaPass goes on sale this Thursday. Are you freaking out? We are freaking out!!! pic.twitter.com/l8k0TCNtpr — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) August 12, 2019

Olive Garden fans will have to first purchase a Never Ending Pasta Pass for $100, which gets you nine weeks of unlimited pasta. The first 50 people to purchase these passes will get the chance to upgrade to the lifetime pass for $400.

The Lifetime Pasta Passes will guarantee access to unlimited pasta, salad and breadsticks for life.

“Olive Garden has always been known for Italian Generosity and making everyone feel like family, which is why we introduced our Pasta Pass five years ago,” said Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden, in a press release. “With the introduction of our new Lifetime Pasta Pass, we’re excited to be a part of our biggest fans’ memories around the table for years to come.”

According to Olive Garden, the pass will pay for itself by the time you hit your 45th bowl.

The sale hits at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15. There are 24,000 Pasta Passes available and they usually sell out quickly.