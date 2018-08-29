Oreo rolls out wasabi, hot wing cookies

(99.5 WYCD) - America's most iconic cookie is launching some spicy new flavors.

Oreo is introducing wasabi and hot chicken wings cookies.

Oreo Releases Wasabi & Hot Chicken Wing Flavored Cookies In China Voltage® pic.twitter.com/oo4W3MXSnm — V O L T A G E™ (@voltagemty) August 29, 2018

This is not Oreo's first off-beat flavors, but people likely won't find these flavors on store shelves anytime soon.

Right now, they're only available in China.

Americans desperate to try the new flavors of Oreos can either head to Beijing or pay the shipping - both flavors have been available on eBay.