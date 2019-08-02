I Scream, You Scream: Oscar Mayer Releasing Hot Dog-Infused Ice Cream Sandwich

(WYCD) -- While it's important for companies to adapt to the changing times, the brain trust at Oscar Meyer may have missed the mark with its latest product: a hot-dog flavored ice cream sandwich.

Oscar Meyer's "Ice Dog" is described as "hot dog sweet ice cream" containing "candied hot dog bits" and topped with "spicy Dijon gelato." It comes in a "cookie bun."

"Who eats just mustard @Frenchs? Condiments were made for Oscar Mayer hot dogs," the hot dog brand tweeted Thursday. "Say hello to the Oscar Mayer Ice Dog Sandwich –flavored ice cream, made with our better hot dogs, sandwiched with spicy mustard."

Oscar Mayer says its new creation will be available in New York City the week of Aug. 12, but if you're not in the area and send the company a direct message on Twitter you may be able to try it through a limited giveaway.