Dads Rejoice! Pampers To Install 5,000 Changing Tables In Men’s Restrooms

(99.5 WYCD) -- Pampers is stepping in to help give dads across the country a hand when it comes to having a clean place to change their child's diaper.

Pampers announced Monday that 90 percent of dads polled said they have gone into a public restroom that doesn’t have a baby changing table. To fix that, the company has partnered with Koala Kare to provide 5,000 more of them across the U.S. and Canada by 2021.

The changing tables will be installed in men’s restrooms in high-need public locations, such as parks, community centers and libraries in major cities.

They'll roll out in cities such as Detroit, Cincinnati, Philadelphia and more, Pampers said in a release.

Musician John Legend, father of two and Pampers spokesperson, backs the “Love the Change” campaign.

“Spending time out and about with my kids is one of the greatest joys in my life, but it’s frustrating when I am out with Miles and the men’s restroom doesn’t have a baby changing table,” Legend said.

Most dads have been there: you’re out with your kids & there's no place to change their diaper. In honor of Father’s Day, @Pampers is providing 5,000 @KoalaKare changing tables in public restrooms. Finally, no more diaper duty on your lap! #LoveTheChange #PampersPartner pic.twitter.com/1dBR2KwnBw — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 10, 2019

Pampers credits Florida father Donte Palmer with starting the movement to bring changing tables to men’s restrooms. In 2018, he posted an image on social media that showed him squatting with his son on his lap to change the boy’s diaper.