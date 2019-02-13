Panera Bread Is Bringing Back The Double Bread Bowl For Valentine's Day

(99.5 WYCD) -- Just in time for Valentine's Day—because what's more romantic than sharing soup? — Panera Bread is officially launching Double Bread Bowls across the country.

Available for a limited time beginning February 14 and running through February 28, the Double Bread Bowl creates the perfect #PaneraDate to celebrate with your significant other or BFF.

The Double Bread Bowl will be available in participating cafes nationwide starting at $9.99 in bakery-cafes, on the website, and on the app via Rapid Pickup® or delivery (at participating cafes where Panera offers delivery – check availability here).

Those ordering online or via the app can choose from these five fan favorite combinations: