Papa John's Combines Every Meal With Chicken-Waffle Pizza

(99.5 WYCD) -- It's round but it checks all the boxes - breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Papa John's is adding a 'Hot Honey chicken and waffle' pizza to their menu.

The concoction was the winner of a recent Twitter poll of specialty ideas voted on by customers, Business Insider reports.

And the winner is ... Drumroll please …uhhh... drumstick please…*Ahem* … *Clears Throat … *Adjusts Mic* … HOT HONEY CHICKEN & WAFFLES! Watch for it to hit menus later this year! pic.twitter.com/pNUNojrX4r — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) February 19, 2019

Over 70 percent of respondents voted for chicken-and-waffles.

The new pie, topped with crispy chicken, waffle crumbs, bacon, cheese, and spicy honey, will be available later this year.