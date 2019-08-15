Fast Friends: Tarmac Worker Plays Rock-Paper-Scissors With Passenger On Plane In Viral Video

(WYCD) -- From reading, listening to music, or playing app games, there are plenty of ways to pass the time aboard a plane ahead of take-off. 

For one Spirit Airlines passenger, who has since gone viral, it was with a competitive game of rock-paper-scissors with an airport employee on the tarmac. 

Twitter user @bricheeseyy, who later said her name was Brianna Kolbe, shared a video of her boyfriend, Robert Meadows, playing rock-paper-scissors with a tarmac worker while waiting for their plane take leave Atlantic City, New Jersey. 

She shared the video with the caption, "My boyfriend literally has no problem making friends with anybody…" 

The seven-second clip quickly went viral, with those on Twitter lauding the two men for the "wholesome" video.

In an interview with Time magazine, Meadows said he's ready for a rematch with the tarmac worker, identified by the magazine as Spirit Airlines worker Allain Bantaya. 

Bantaya shared a photo of himself Monday afternoon with the captain: "Some heroes don't wear capes." He replied to Kolbe's video with "bro ur boyfriend was trashinggg me."

“People always have a kid in them and you just have to find a common ground," Meadows told Time. "I feel like rock-paper-scissors-shoot is such an easy common ground that everyone can relate to. Everyone kind of just needs to have a good time.”

