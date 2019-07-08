Double Shot: PBR Just Released 'Hard Coffee' With Alcohol And Caffeine

You've heard of hard ciders and hard seltzers, you've probably even had a beer that has a hint of coffee flavor; but you've probably never heard of hard coffee before...until now.

Pabst Blue Ribbon announced this week that it's making an alcoholic vanilla iced coffee in a can.

Technically, it's not a beer but a malt beverage, per the Pabst website. Made from Arabica and Robusta coffee beans and "American milk," the iced coffee boasts 5% alcohol by volume and 30 milligrams of caffeine per 11-ounce can.

Video of PBR HARD COFFEE

“Pabst Blue Ribbon has always been a brand that pushes boundaries and celebrates those who experiment and try new things,” said John Newhouse, brand manager at Pabst Blue Ribbon, in a press release. “Hard Coffee is an opportunity for us to pioneer a delicious and fun new drink, and give America something unique.”

The new drink is currently only available in five states: Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey and Florida, according to the company’s Twitter.

Some folks have already tried the brew, which is described as a stout but sounds like it might not be beer-esque at all, and have posted reviews on Untappd.

"Creamy, sweet and light. Like a frappuccino that gets you drunk," wrote one. "I don't know if PBR was the first to do this, but they hit it outta the park."

"Had a non drinker try it and this is the first one they actually enjoyed," reported another.

"Can't believe how good this is. Starbucks latte!" raved a third.

Vinepair.com, in the meantime, says it tastes like Yoo-Hoo.