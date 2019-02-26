Peeps Are Back With New Flavors

(99.5 WYCD) -- Easter is not until April but Peeps has already released its new lineup of flavors.

The new tastes pancakes and syrup, cotton candy and orange sherbet-flavored fudge-dipped marshmallow chicks.

The new flavors are available nationwide, but there are also four other flavors being sold in select stores.

You can find the root beer float flavor at Kroger, vanilla creme and chocolate caramel swirl at Target and blue raspberry at Walmart.

There are also new Peep products like Peeps marshmallow cereal, coffee creamer and jelly beans.

The flavors are rolling out in stores now and will be for sale through April 21.