Is Milk Coke A Real Drink? You Be The Judge

March 8, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- If you're in the market for unique food and drink ideas, look no further than your Twitter feed. Case in point, one of the latest oddities to sweep Twitter—milk Coke. Yes, that's a combination of milk and Coke.

James Felton, a comedy writer, recently took to Twitter to proclaim that milk Coke is indeed "a real thing." James wrote, "Brummies love it. We can all move on from this discussion now, I will be taking no further questions." The tweet includes three photos showing the drink and him sipping it.

Some say the mixture of age-old milk and Coca-Cola can be compared to a root beer float, while others find it repulsive.

Many people have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the mixed drink.

Some say Milk Coke, also referred to as “Brown Cow," is nothing new.

One user pointed out that the mixture was commonly featured on the "Laverne and Shirley" sitcom.

