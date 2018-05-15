People Can't Agree On Whether This Robot Is Saying 'Yanny' Or 'Laurel'

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) Once there was the dress; now there’s Yanny or Laurel.

On Tuesday, Cloe Feldman, a social media influencer and vlogger, posted a seemingly obvious question on her Instagram story, which she then cross-posted to Twitter: “What do you hear? Yanny or Laurel."

Please listen to this recording.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

I’ll accept only one right answer—Laurel—but apparently, that would be remiss. Here are some useful theories as to why the internet can’t agree on a response.

According to a theory posited by one redditor, what you hear depends on the amount of bass that’s being produced from the device you’re listening on.

if you listen closely, yanny is being said at a higher pitch at the same time laurel is being said at a lower pitch. and y’all think this is mindblowing... lmao https://t.co/EHF0HuDXiM — Lily Navor (@adoree_lily) May 15, 2018

Bruhhh. Pitch it up and it says laurel, pitch it down and it says Yanny. -- pic.twitter.com/v3W32HOqIb — Corey G (@iamcoreyg) May 15, 2018

