People Can't Believe One 18-Inch Pizza Is More Than Two 12-Inch Pizzas

Maybe we should've paid better attention during geometry. Right now, people on Twitter are losing their minds after an image went viral that uses fairly basic math to show that one large, 18-inch pizza is actually more total food than two 12-inch pizzas. And not just a little more food, it's a decent amount.

The 18-inch pizza is 254 square inches of pizza, while the two 12-inch pizzas add up to 226 square inches. But people are confused because, you know, two is supposed to be more than one.