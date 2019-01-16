Person Shares Genius Hack For Eating McDonald's Fries With Ketchup

(99.5 WYCD) -- The trouble with ketchup packets is figuring out where to put the ketchup. Do you put it on one of the flimsy brown napkins you get in your fast food bag?

On top of the actual fast food bag? Into your mouth directly?

Frankly, opting to just eat the fries plain is probably the smartest (and cleanest) decision people can make if they're eating in the car.

That is, until now.

A recent discovery has made life profoundly different for french fry fans and the hack some are calling "genius" is making waves across social media.

Did y’all know the flap on your fries box actually has a purpose? pic.twitter.com/abptKfFxSB — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) January 5, 2019

Apparently those perforated edges were actually there for a reason — to make a little diving board-type platform for our ketchup.