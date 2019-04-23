Bizarre New 'Dino-Cut' Trend Sees Pet Owners Turning Their Cats Into Dinosaurs [IMAGES]

April 23, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(99.5 WYCD) -- A Jurassic-inspired cat grooming trend is emerging on social media, which sees felines transformed into dinosaurs.

Known as the 'dinocut' or 'dragoncut', the style sees a cat's fur on their back shaved into the triangle-shaped plates, ridges or spikes of a stegosaurus or dragon. Their tails are also shaved into this dinosaur style by using clippers.

The sides of the cat are given a buzz cut so the plates stand out even more, but their heads and bodies are kept in their natural furry state.

Happy Halloween from Laker! The "monster" kitty #kittycreative #catgroom #toocute #goodkitty #dinocut #catcreative #catgroomer #fall #halloween

A post shared by Melissa Wiltse (@happypoochspa) on

While the owners seem pleased by how fierce their cats look, sharing proud photos on social media, the kitties themselves look less keen on their Jurassic makeovers.

Clearly we are not the only ones obsessed with dinosaurs. ---- #Repost from @mr_cheeto_meowstache with @regram.app ... #tbt With our purrfect Dino-Cat! . . . . #remeberingcheeto #dinocut #dinocat #groomer #fade #meow #instacat #customcat #grumpycat #persiancat #smooshface #ye #buzzfeedanimals #cutepetclub #gato

A post shared by Recent Cutbacks (@recentcutbacks) on

Check Out These Cat-osaurus Kitties With Their #DinoCut | CutesyPooh #animalsofinstagram #pets #instapet #ilovemycat #DinoCut

A post shared by Cutesy (@cuteness_on_cutesypooh) on

Dino cut for tommy the kitty! #grooming #petgrooming #cats #catgrooming #dinocut

A post shared by Haley Defeo (@groomingby_haley) on

When you've got all the Jurassic World feels #dinocut #cat #catsofinstagram #dinosaurcut #whitecat #dino #groomersofinstagram #forestpark

A post shared by My Best Friend Groom & Board (@my__best__friend__) on

Look at this little ball of fur! Roaring “Dino” cut on Andre the gentile giant! How cute is he?! ❤️---- #dinosaurcut #dinocut #dinokitty #creativegrooming #pamperedpaws #ppgrooming #grooming #catgrooming #catsofinstagram #mobilegrooming #fancycat #roar

A post shared by Pampered Paws (@ppaws.grooming) on

Boomers Creative groom by Chrissy #dinocut #dragoncut #creativecat #catgrooming #abbotsfordgrooming

A post shared by Abbotsford Dog & Cat Grooming (@abbotsforddogcatgrooming) on

While the trend might be cute to look at, shaving a cat's fur leaves them at higher risk of sunburn in the summer months, so it's probably best to only try it out if you have a house cat.

Would you do this to your pet? Let us know on our Facebook page

Tags: 
'dinocut' 'dragoncut'
dinocut
dragoncut
dinocut pet
dragoncut pet
pet dinosaurs
cat dinosaur cut
dinosaur cut pet
pet dinosaur cut
haircuts for pets
haircut styles for pets
haircut style for cats
cat dinocut
cat dragoncut