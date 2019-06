If you love Oreos, you're going to love this one! Oreo is a 10-year-old male dog waiting for his forever home.

This shepherd mix has a young puppy soul and loves to be petted.

He can be adopted from the Michigan Humane Society and she comes with a Tito's Handmade Vodka care package including a food bowl, bandana and more!

Get to know Oreo more and MHS' other adoptable pets HERE.