Look at this little face! Snickerdoodle is available for adoption today from the Michigan Humane Society.

This 2-years-old is a bundle of energy and loves cuddles. There's one caveat -- He chases cats, so a cat-free home is required.

Every adoption of a WYCD Dog Gone Pet of the Week gets a Tito's care package including a bandana, food dish and a leash.

Find Snickerdoodle and MHS' other adoptable pets HERE.