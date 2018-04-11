Pet Of The Week: Meet Evee!

Meet Evee! The goofy grin never leaves this happy girl's face despite the fact her story isn't one to smile about.

Her owners surrendered her about nine months ago. They returned and said they changed their mind and wanted the 3-year-old sprite back.

And then staff at the Michigan Animal Rescue League in Pontiac found her wandering the streets -- alone again -- a few days ago.

They're not letting her go again until she finds her forever home.

See Evee and the other animals available for adoption at the Michigan Animal Rescue League HERE.