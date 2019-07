Say hello to Otis! This 1.5-year-old Labrador-Vizsla mix loves people and is available for adoption today from the Michigan Humane Society.

He's currently located at the Mackey Center for Animal Care - Detroit

Every adoption of a WYCD Dog Gone Pet of the Week gets a Tito's care package including a bandana, food dish and a leash.

Find Otis and MHS' other adoptable pets HERE.