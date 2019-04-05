PetSmart Offering Free Easter Photos With Pets

(99.5 WYCD) -- PetSmart wants you and the whole family, including your pets, to stop by the store for a free photo op.

The chain is offering FREE photo session with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

Just bring the family and pets in from noon until 4 p.m. at participating stores.

You will get a digital photo and you can also take your own photos on your phone for free.

They want you to share your photos using #petsmartparties on social media and tag them @petsmart.

To find a store closest to you, go here.