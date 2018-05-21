Pippa Middleton's Royal Wedding Dress Compared To Arizona Iced Tea Can

While many guests at this weekend’s royal wedding received high praise for their outfits, Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton’s dress is getting attention for an entirely different reason. Seems folks on the Internet couldn’t help but notice how much her floral print teal dress resembled an Arizona Iced Tea can.

Pippa's dress looks like the Arizona iced tea can #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/pZCHVqNXYD — Sarah Rogers (@sarahnrogers) May 19, 2018

And she wasn’t the only one being compared to a beverage. The color of Queen Elizabeth’s outfit was compared to a Anheuser-Busch’s Lime-A-Rita, while Amal Clooney’s was compared to a can of the same company’s Pine-Apple-Rita.