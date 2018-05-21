Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Pippa Middleton's Royal Wedding Dress Compared To Arizona Iced Tea Can

May 21, 2018

While many guests at this weekend’s royal wedding received high praise for their outfits, Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton’s dress is getting attention for an entirely different reason. Seems folks on the Internet couldn’t help but notice how much her floral print teal dress resembled an Arizona Iced Tea can.

And she wasn’t the only one being compared to a beverage. The color of Queen Elizabeth’s outfit was compared to a Anheuser-Busch’s Lime-A-Rita, while Amal Clooney’s was compared to a can of the same company’s Pine-Apple-Rita. 

 

