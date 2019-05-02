Pirated Copy Of "Avengers: Endgame" Airs On TV In The Philippines

(99.5 WYCD) -- Talk about a major spoiler! A cable operator in the Philippines showed a bootleg copy of "Avengers: Endgame" one day after it was released.

According to Philippine News Agency, the pirated version was shown on Orient Cable and Telecommunications Inc. - prompting angered Marvel fans, who had spent the previous 24-hours avoiding spoilers, to take to social media to slate the channel.

Local cinema house Teatro de Dapitan then decided to complain to the local police and have since confirmed they are suing the company.

The Optical Media Board snaps its fingers at Orient Cable for airing a pirated copy of 'Avengers: Endgame'. https://t.co/5Py0cYw4EM — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) May 2, 2019

‘We are filing a case against Orient Cable, definitely,’ said lawyer Chembeelyn Alpeche-Balucan, who represented Teatro de Dapitan. After the police report was filed, Orient Cable stopped airing the movie. But instead replaced it with another old but pirated version of "Captain Barbel."

The Philippines News Agency has claimed that Orient Cable apparently violated three laws; Republic Act 8293 (RA) or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, RA 10088 or the Anti-Camcording Act of 2010, and RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

It's not entirely clear if and why Orient Cable's execs thought they could get away with showing a pirated, possibly torrent-sourced, version of the biggest movie of the year.

Within days of its release, "Endgame" had already broken a number of records, including making $1.2 billion at the international box office, making it the biggest global opening in film history and the first film ever to surpass the one billion mark in its debut.