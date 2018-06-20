This Pizza Box Turns Into A Tray For Eating In Bed! [VIDEO]

Canadian pizza restaurant Boston Pizza has teamed up with advertising agency john st. to design a thing we’ve all been unconsciously waiting for — a box that turns into a tray which lets you enjoy your favorite pizza in bed.

As seen in the video below, the box easily transforms into a cardboard tray table, with legs that unfold and lock into place -- just right for binge-watching while eating your slices.

Video of BP in Bed

Now it might sound like a simple idea but according to agency John St., a lot went into getting it exactly right. "It's a simple idea, but a lot of thinking went into making sure it would actually work," says Creative Director Paul Little. "There were a lot of factors to consider. It had to be high enough to fit over a person's legs and low enough to comfortably eat off of. We had to compensate for the average depth someone sinks into a bed versus the average leg width, average pizza weight, the list goes on and on." He adds: "It sounds ridiculous, but knowing some lucky people are going to be able to comfortably eat pizza in bed makes it all worth it."

Unfortunately, the boxes were only sold for a limited time. But maybe we will see these again in the future!