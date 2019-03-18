Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back Its Beloved 'P'Zone' Calzones After A Long Hiatus

(99.5 WYCD) -- Let's start our week with some good news, shall we? Seventeen years after it first debuted and eight years since it last made an appearance, the Pizza Hut P'Zone calzone is coming back.

The chain announced on March 18 that it's back as part of its March Madness promotion, which is, fittingly, celebrating dramatic comebacks.

If you haven't ever tried a P'Zone, you're in for quite the treat. It's a toasted parmesan pizza crust filled with pizza toppings and melted cheese, baked calzone-style, and served with marinara dipping sauce.

Mystery solved. The P’Zone is making a comeback! Who called it? --‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/IHPkL4t3n7 — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) March 18, 2019

There are three P'Zone varieties to choose from: Pepperoni, Supremo, and Meaty. The Supremo is made with Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, and melted cheese. The Meaty P'Zone is stuffed with pepperoni, ham, beef, pork, and Italian sausage.

Marianne Radley, chief brand officer at Pizza Hut, said, "We are excited to bring back the P'Zone as part of our $5 Lineup during a time when family and friends will be gathering in anticipation and excitement. Even if your team doesn't advance in the tournament, the comeback of the P'Zone is something we know all fans can rally around."

The P'Zone is now available on its own or you can order the Pepperoni P'Zone as part of Pizza Hut's $5 Lineup.