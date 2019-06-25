Pizza Hut Is Going Retro With Return To Old Logo

Pizza Hut is riding the wave of nostalgia.

Starting this week, the chain will be ditching its current logo and returning to the iconic, red-roofed logo that was employed from 1967-1999.

The switch will first be seen in national advertising and eventually will spread to delivery boxes by the end of the year.

The old-school logo reportedly tested well with customers, who responded enthusiastically to retro features like restaurants with red roofs and red-and-white-checkered tablecloths.

A lot of retailers are cashing in on nostalgia and Pizza Hut is just the latest.