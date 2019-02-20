Pizza Is Reportedly A Healthier Breakfast Than Cereal

(99.5 WYCD) -- Time to add pizza to the list of "healthier" options to eat as a morning breakfast!

Ok, so, while it's not exactly healthy to grab that leftover slice for an A.M. chow down, it is "healthier" than most of the sugar-loaded cereals out there you may have been eating instead.

A New York-based Nutritionist has said that a bowl of cereal with whole milk and an average slice of pizza have nearly the same amount of calories. As an added bonus, the higher protein count in pizza may keep you feeling fuller throughout the morning.

Now, we all know not all pizza and cereal is created equally, so the bowl of whole grain goods with nuts or seeds with a plant-based or grass-fed milk would be a healthier option, of course.