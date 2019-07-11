Pizzeria To Sell Slices…Of Just Crust

(99.5 WYCD) -- There are two types of pizza fans in this world: those who love the crust, and those who ignore it.

So for all the crust enthusiasts keep reading, all others…keep scrolling.

National pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen is serving up hot slices, of just crust.

After receiving a “record number” of consumer inquiries, VIK decided to put pizza crust — made fresh daily in house — on the menu, starting Thursday, July 18.

“We know that the crust is everyone’s favorite part of the pizza, so skipping straight to selling pizza crusts only seemed like the perfect idea,” says a spokesperson for Villa.

The crust will be sold at participating locations starting at $2.75.