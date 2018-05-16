Police Call Senior Prank "One Of The Best" They Have Ever Seen

(WYCD) Ahh the high school senior prank. A time-honored tradition that lives on. But rather than threats of arrest, police in Wisconsin are praising the graduating students.

Cumberland police posted images to their Facebook page on Monday, calling it "one of the best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen."

Seniors "crashed" a car into their school and mocked up the scene complete with yellow police tape and cast off bricks.

The very realistic looking stunt did not damage school property.