Police Charge Man For Using Case Of Beer As Safety Seat For 2-Year-Old

(99.5 WYCD) -- Despite all the risks your parents may have taken with your life when you were a kid, that was a different time and there are new safety standards that must be followed.

Apparently using a case of beer as a booster seat for a 2-year-old is frowned upon, as one Canadian man just learned.

According to their press release, when the Ontario Provincial Police pulled over a driver at 2:30 am on Tuesday, the officer noticed "a small child seated on a 30-can case of beer."

The 22-year-old was charged with failure to ensure the toddler was properly secured and reported him to the Family and Children's Services.

The incident prompted police to remind all drivers about booster seat laws.