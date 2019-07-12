Police Dog Can’t Contain Excitement Meeting McGruff the Crime Dog

Nobody has ever told this police dog it's sometimes dangerous to meet your heroes.

A man was walking through a metro station in New York City a few weekends back when he happened upon a chance meet and greet encounter with none other than McGruff the Crime Dog.

While McGruff was there to meet children, he grabbed the attention of someone else, a K9 officer who could absolutely not contain his excitement at meeting his fellow crime-fighting pooch. Mcgruff is still at it. -- This content is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact licensing@catersnews.com or call +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615 A post shared by G.Z.P. (@iamthephototaker) on Jun 14, 2019 at 2:19pm PDT

Honestly, we'd probably have the same reaction meeting either one of them.

Via The Dodo