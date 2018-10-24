Police Looking For Beer-Stealing Suspect Who Resembles “Friends” Actor

(99.5 WYCD) -- Police in England are on the look out for a beer-stealing suspect who bears an uncanny resemblance to a famous 90s sitcom actor.

Blackpool Police in England posted the picture of a man who police are interested in speaking to regarding a theft at a local restaurant in September. The photo shows a man who closely resembles David Schwimmer, best known for his role as Ross Geller on “Friends.”

Police then posted online: “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”