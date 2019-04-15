Police Video Shows Robber Was Really Robot Vacuum Cleaner

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have released police body camera video showing the moment when officers in Oregon realized a suspected robber holed up in a bathroom was really a robotic vacuum cleaner.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies discovered the menacing appliance after entering the bathroom with guns drawn.

Video of No clean getaway for robot vacuum in burglary call

Assisted by a Beaverton canine officer, they had gone to the home after a house sitter called 911 Monday, saying someone was inside the bathroom.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Danny DiPietro says this encounter was his first “Roomba burglar” in 13 years on the job.

He says the office is still having a good laugh about it.

Beaverton is a suburb west of Portland.

