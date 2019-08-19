Watch This Poor Pool Guy Get Terrified By A Dead Squirrel

This man won't soon forget the time he tangled with a deceased squirrel. As he scoops its lifeless body out of the pool filter he attempts to dump it over a fence, but that's when things go terribly wrong. He steps in the open filter pit, loses his balance and dumps the remains of the rodent onto his back. Hear his revolted cries as it dawns on him that the sopping wet thing contacted him.

Was it the Crocs footwear that did him in?

How much chlorine will be needed to clear up that mess?