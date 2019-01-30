Pop Tarts Announce Presidential Run

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Shultz is considering running for president in 2020 as an independent. Now, another unexpected contender seems to be throwing their hat in the ring: Pop Tarts.

The Twitter account for the toaster pastry has tweeted that it's also considering a presidential run in 2020 and asked for followers to retweet the message if they supported the idea. Turns out, there’s a decent amount of support.

The original tweet has currently received over 31-thousand retweets and 15-thousand likes. Pop-Tarts also may have found a running mate. Hostess Snacks chimed in and offered to be vice president. That's 27,000 times more retweets than Schultz’s tweet. It’s worth noting, however, that Schultz was not asking to be retweeted, unlike Pop-Tarts.

Hello I am considering a presidential run in 2020. Please RT if you would support this endeavor for me. — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) January 28, 2019