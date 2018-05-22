Power Outage Triggers 'Extreme Zombie Activity' Alert In Florida City

Imagine receiving a message from your phone from your local officials telling you their is a city-wide power outage along with a "zombie alert." Yes, this actually happened.

The message was sent on Sunday during a power outage at about 1:45 a.m., but it also warned of “zombie alert for Lake Worth and Terminus,” potentially referencing the city in the zombie TV show “The Walking Dead.”

“There are now far less than seven-thousand-three-hundred-eighty customers involved due to extreme zombie activity,” the notice said.

Lake Worth has a community Facebook page. On it, they tried to defuse things. “We are looking into reports that the system mentioned zombies,” Ben Kerr, the city’s public information officer, said in the post. “I want to reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently and apologize for the system message.”