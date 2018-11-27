Get your ‘Golden Girls’ fan these candles to light up their holidays

(99.5 WYCD) -- Everyone knows someone that loves the Golden Girls – so get that person these festive Golden Girls candles to light their holiday season.

The series, which followed four retirees living in Miami, is a pop culture classic – and these four candles show the women in a glorious pose.

The parody art candles depicting the “patron saints of Miami” come in a set of 4 and are on Etsy for $44.

Yes please! The Patron Saints of Miami- just in time for Christmas, set of four Golden Girls prayer candles. pic.twitter.com/SSAgpk78qK — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 18, 2018

“Thank you for being a friend! Take your favorite Miami ladies out to the lanai for cheesecake and worship them as the holy saints they are,” the Etsy description says. “This set makes a wonderful gift for when you need someone to see that the biggest gift is from you. And let us know if you want a card attached that says “Thank you for being a friend.”

These aren’t the only Golden Girls candles on Etsy – as People and Scary Mommy point out – you can get similar candles with a bit more flair.

The iconic show won multiple awards during its run from 1985-1992.