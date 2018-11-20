Pregnant Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Thanksgiving Plans

(99.5 WYCD) -- Pregnant Carrie Underwood is revealing her big Thanksgiving plans with her family as she and husband Mike Fisher prepare for the arrival of their second child.

Speaking to CMT, Underwood revealed what she has planned for the big day on November 22, admitting that all she really wants this holiday season is to spend some downtime with her family after a busy few months.

When asked what she’s thankful for this year, the pregnant country star replied, “I am thankful for, definitely my family. I just have the best. The best kid in the world and another one on the way.”

The “Love Wins” singer then added that another thing she’s thankful is just getting to be around her nearest and dearest after a busy few months following the release of her latest album, Cry Pretty, and her recent stint co-hosting the 2018 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley.

“I’m thankful that my busy season is about to slow down and I am going to get to really spend some time with them,” she said.

The star’s been open about her Thanksgiving traditions in the past, even revealing last year that she was spending her first holiday with her husband Mike Fisher, despite the couple marrying in 2010.

“For I think the first time in our relationship, my husband will actually be around for Thanksgiving, because he was a hockey player and he’s retired now,” the singer told Young Hollywood last year.

Carrie also revealed that she was looking forward to cooking for her man for the first time, seven years into their marriage.

“I’ll get to cook for him. He’s never seen my Thanksgiving skills,” she said, revealing that she’s a big planner when it comes to preparing for the holiday.

Carrie and Mike will likely be expecting their second child in either January or February 2019, according to Country Living.