Get Your Hoedown 2019 Tickets Early Through The WYCD Presale!

99.5 WYCD and your Detroit RAM Truck Dealers present the WYCD Hoedown 2019 on Saturday, June 15 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Tickets officially go on sale Saturday, April 12 at 10 a.m., but since we have incredible listeners, a special presale will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11 through 10 p.m. on Friday, April 12.

Presale information:

Thursday, April 11, starting at 10 a.m.

Link: click here for tickets

Password: HOEDOWN

The event will feature a headlining performance by Brantley Gilbert and feature acts across three stages, including main stage performances from Joe Nichols and Caylee Hammack, plus a surprise guest you won’t want to miss!!!

The “99.5 WYCD Hoedown” will also include performances by Dylan Schneider, Logan Mize, Filmore, Joey Vee Band, Austin Burke, Haley & Michaels and Mac Watts.

Tickets for the all-day party at DTE go on sale to the general public on Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com, and all Ticketmaster locations.