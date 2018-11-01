Presale Tickets Available Thursday For Alabama's Show At The Fox

99.5 WYCD listeners will have an opportunity to buy their tickets early for Alabama's 50th anniversary show at the Fox Theatre next year.

Alabama, with special guest Chris Janson, will perform in Detroit on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.

The special presale will be held from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1 via Ticketmaster. Use password: FIDDLE.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 via Ticketmaster.