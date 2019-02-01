Priceless Video Shows Man Flopping Onto Ice Cubes He Threw Down Himself In Lawsuit Attempt

Shut up and take our money!

That must've been what this guy was hoping to hear when he casually tossed a few ice cubes on the floor and then returned to flophimself on the ground and pretend he had slipped.

This New Jersey man was arrested after allegedly throwing ice on the ground and faking a slip and fall #NiceTry https://t.co/ghvDwBPGtN pic.twitter.com/FkZ3PbmzoT — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) January 31, 2019

It's too bad for him there were security cameras; but it's good for us.

Per the Associated Press, police arrested this New Jersey man after they say he faked a slip and fall at a business to get insurance money.

Prosecutors say the 57-year-old was subcontracted to work at a company in Woodbridge when he faked the fall in 2018.

They say the man waited until he was discovered, and then he filed an insurance claim for hospital treatment.

He was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception.