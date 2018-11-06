Dinner In A Can: Pringles Selling Limited Edition Thanksgiving-Flavored Chips

(99.5 WYCD) -- Those who crave the tastes of Thanksgiving no longer have to wait for the meal to be cooked.

Pringles is selling chips that taste like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

PRINGLES THANKSGIVING DINNER IS COMING SOON! We packed everything you love about Thanksgiving into our limited-edition Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner, and removed everything you don’t — like your 27th year at the kids’ table. pic.twitter.com/RjGoOGRJMi — Pringles (@Pringles) November 5, 2018

You can only buy the limited-edition chips online at kelloggsstore.com. The three-pack stackable mini cans go on sale Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. and cost $14.99.

The snack brand produced eight Thanksgiving flavors last year that came in a TV dinner-style tray. Those flavors included mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce-flavored chips.

In a statement, senior vice president of marketing Yuvraj Arora says it was "so exciting to see Pringles fans' positive reactions" when it launched the Thanksgiving dinner last year.

Supplies are limited, so if you want your feast -- act fast!

The Associated Press contributed to this report.