Proud Mom Captures Moment Teen Helps Elderly Woman Cross the Street
August 10, 2018
(WYCD) - This is one proud mom.
Maria Lopez dropped her son Dashawn off at a mall in Arizona, when she saw him do something unforgettable.
The 13-year-old noticed an elderly woman struggling to get to her car and offered to help her. Maria shared the touching moment on Facebook, and the video has over 4 million views.
She told Radio.com that he’s always been this way. "It's just the type of person his mom taught him to be."
When this woman needed a helping hand, Dashawn was right there ready to assist.