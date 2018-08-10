Proud Mom Captures Moment Teen Helps Elderly Woman Cross the Street

(WYCD) - This is one proud mom.

Maria Lopez dropped her son Dashawn off at a mall in Arizona, when she saw him do something unforgettable.

The 13-year-old noticed an elderly woman struggling to get to her car and offered to help her. Maria shared the touching moment on Facebook, and the video has over 4 million views.

She told Radio.com that he’s always been this way. "It's just the type of person his mom taught him to be."

When this woman needed a helping hand, Dashawn was right there ready to assist.