Prowler Spent 3 Hours Licking Doorbell At Stranger's Home [VIDEO]

(99.5 WYCD) -- This suspect apparently doesn’t like to “ring” doorbells.

A trespasser was caught on a Salinas, CA home’s surveillance camera licking the doorbell and lurking around the property for hours over the weekend.

Yes, the camera caught the suspect – identified by Salinas police as Roberto Daniel Arroyo – licking the home’s doorbell.

"I thought I'd seen it all, but this takes the cake," neighbor Francisco Javier Estrada told KION.

The Dungans were out of town when the incident took place, but their kids were home.

Thanks to the camera system, the Dungans were alerted to the movement out front.

Video of Man caught security video licking doorbell

Police said a newly installed surveillance system helped them investigate the case.

"We were pleasantly surprised the image was so clear. It didn't take us long to identify the individual," Salina Police Department spokesperson Miguel Cabrera said.

The security cameras also caught Arroyo moving an extension cord to the front yard and relieving himself.

"You kind of laugh about it afterwards because technically he didn't harm anybody, he didn't break anything," homeowner Sylvia Dungan said.

