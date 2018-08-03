N.Sundaram Arun | Dreamstime.com

Puppy Says 'Thank You' Minutes After Being Rescued [VIDEO]

August 3, 2018
Features

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) - Grab the tissues -- you might shed a tear.

The Dodo, a website focused on animals, shared a video on Twitter of a puppy who they claim was rescued from the chain. 

The video shows the puppy, visibly emotional, wanting to comfort the woman who saved him.

Since being posted on July 26, the video has garnered over 5.69 million viewers. 

