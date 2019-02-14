Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

'Queer Eye' Season 3 Trailer Shares Premiere Date

February 14, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- "Queer Eye" fans, get hyped: The third season of the Netflix series officially returns on March 15.

The news about "Queer Eye’s" return was accompanied by a preview of Carly Rae Jepsen’s new single, “Now That I Found You.”

Starring Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France, the reboot of the makeover show from the early ’00s originally launched on the streaming service last January and became instantly popular.

A second season, filmed at the same time as the first, then premiered in June.

After filming Seasons 1 and 2 in Atlanta and other surrounding areas in Georgia, the Fab Five went into production on Season 3 in Kansas City, Missouri, back in July.

